Southfield police looking for 12-year-old last seen at MJR movie theater Downriver

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Police are searching for a Southfield girl who was last seen at an MJR movie theater Downriver.
Southfield officials say Kaiden Suttles, 12, was last seen on Saturday night around 9 p.m. at the MJR movie theater in Southgate.
Suttles was last seen wearing a blue tank top with a black zip-up hoodie, blue jean shorts, and black flip-flops. Police say she was also carrying a brown and blue Coach backpack.
|Details
|Kaiden Suttles
|Age
|12
|Height
|5′2″
|Weight
|130
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Straight collar length hair
Anyone with any information about Suttles, please call Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.