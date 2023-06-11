68º

Southfield police looking for 12-year-old last seen at MJR movie theater Downriver

Suttles was last seen on June 10

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Kaiden Suttles (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Police are searching for a Southfield girl who was last seen at an MJR movie theater Downriver.

Southfield officials say Kaiden Suttles, 12, was last seen on Saturday night around 9 p.m. at the MJR movie theater in Southgate.

Suttles was last seen wearing a blue tank top with a black zip-up hoodie, blue jean shorts, and black flip-flops. Police say she was also carrying a brown and blue Coach backpack.

DetailsKaiden Suttles
Age12
Height5′2″
Weight130
EyesBrown
HairStraight collar length hair

Anyone with any information about Suttles, please call Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

