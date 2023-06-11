Southfield police looking for 12-year-old last seen at MJR movie theater Downriver

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Police are searching for a Southfield girl who was last seen at an MJR movie theater Downriver.

Southfield officials say Kaiden Suttles, 12, was last seen on Saturday night around 9 p.m. at the MJR movie theater in Southgate.

Suttles was last seen wearing a blue tank top with a black zip-up hoodie, blue jean shorts, and black flip-flops. Police say she was also carrying a brown and blue Coach backpack.

Details Kaiden Suttles Age 12 Height 5′2″ Weight 130 Eyes Brown Hair Straight collar length hair

Anyone with any information about Suttles, please call Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage