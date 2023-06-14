54 years ago: Witness says woman known as ‘Carla’ left baby girl with her 3 weeks before baby died

DETROIT – The family of a baby girl who died 54 years ago in Detroit still has not been identified.

The baby is believed to have been three to five months old when she died. She had been dropped off at a home three weeks before her death.

The witness at the home told police a woman she only knew as “Carla” dropped the baby off with her. The witness said “Carla” was known to use heroin.

The witness kept the baby girl at her home. She said the baby had cold-like symptoms, including a runny nose and cough.

The witness said she woke up on June 14, 1969, and found the baby unresponsive in her bed.

“Carla” did not return. The baby is described as a Black girl between the ages of three and five months, she weighed 11 pounds.

--> Substance use disorder resource guide: How to find treatment, harm reduction services in Michigan

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.