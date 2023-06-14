Family, friends raise reward for information that will help solve murder of Detroit neurosurgeon

Local 4 continues to dig and ask questions about the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover.

Family and friends of well-known Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover are raising money to offer a reward for information that would help solve his murder.

The case has remained unsolved for weeks, so a GoFundMe fundraiser, which has already received more than $4,000 in donations toward a $20,000 goal, was started Tuesday (June 13).

The fundraiser says, “The family and friends of Devon want to help bring justice by raising a $20,000 reward for the first person who comes forward to the Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up with a tip leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in this murder case.”

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

