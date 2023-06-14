56º

Southfield police want help finding missing 23-year-old woman

Makayla Torrielle Calhoun last seen on June 13

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 23-year-old woman who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 23-year-old woman who went missing in Southfield.

Makayla Torrielle Calhoun was last seen at Tuesday (June 13) at 8 a.m.

Calhoun was last seen wearing a burgundy zip up jacket, red glasses and carrying a crossbody Gucci purse with a red/green strap.

She has been diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

Makayla Torrielle CalhounDetails
Age23
Height4′9″
HairBrown shoulder length braids
Weight125 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

