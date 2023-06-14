Southfield police want help finding missing 23-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 23-year-old woman who went missing in Southfield.

Makayla Torrielle Calhoun was last seen at Tuesday (June 13) at 8 a.m.

Calhoun was last seen wearing a burgundy zip up jacket, red glasses and carrying a crossbody Gucci purse with a red/green strap.

She has been diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

Makayla Torrielle Calhoun Details Age 23 Height 4′9″ Hair Brown shoulder length braids Weight 125 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

