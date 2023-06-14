Southfield police want help finding missing 23-year-old woman

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 23-year-old woman who went missing in Southfield.
Makayla Torrielle Calhoun was last seen at Tuesday (June 13) at 8 a.m.
Calhoun was last seen wearing a burgundy zip up jacket, red glasses and carrying a crossbody Gucci purse with a red/green strap.
She has been diagnosed with a cognitive disability.
|Makayla Torrielle Calhoun
|Details
|Age
|23
|Height
|4′9″
|Hair
|Brown shoulder length braids
|Weight
|125 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.