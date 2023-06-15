‘Friends Experience’ to open at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets this month

Auburn Hills – The Friends Experience will open at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets on Friday, June 30 and run through Sunday, September 24.

Created by Original X Productions and Warner Bros, the experience will feature 12 rooms of set recreations, props, costumes, a merchandise store and more from the show. Fans will also be able to see new offerings that are not included in the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Los Angeles.

Some of the set recreations fans can visit include Central Perk, the opening-credits fountain, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, and Monica and Rachel’s kitchen. Fans will also be able to see the 18-page letter Rachel wrote to Ross, Pat the dog, the orange couch, and more props.

The experience will be located inside entry one, and across from Nordstrom Rack. Operating hours including the last time of day fans can enter are as follows:

Wednesdays: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays: 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Guided tours beginning at 9:30 a.m.)

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Guided tours beginning at 9:30 a.m.)

Guests 12 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult, and guests three and under do not need a ticket. For more information on the Friends Experience, click here.