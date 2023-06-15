‘Help me call 911′: Daughter arrested after mom writes pleading note to tellers at Pinckney bank

PINCKNEY, Mich. – A woman was taken into custody on felony charges after her mother sent a pleading note to tellers from the drive-thru while they both sat in the car at a Pinckney bank.

Police were called Tuesday, June 13, to a bank within the village of Pinckney. Employees told officers that they had received a note from an older woman in the drive-thru that said, “Help me call 911.”

Pinckney officials found the car and spoke to the woman and her daughter. Police from Hamburg Township and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were also called in.

The 35-year-old daughter, a resident of Hamburg Township, was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery.

Her crimes began at her mother’s home, according to authorities.

The mother was not injured.

The daughter is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.