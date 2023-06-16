National Weather Service to determine if tornado touched down in Monroe County

A community in Monroe County is cleaning up after a believed tornado touched down amid severe weather that moved across Metro Detroit on Thursday. Officials were expected to confirm Friday if it was, in fact, a tornado that caused the damage.

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials with the National Weather Service were set to visit Monroe County on Friday to determine if a tornado did, in fact, touch down Thursday night.

Communities across the Metro Detroit area experienced storms and severe weather on Thursday, June 15, including heavy hail precipitation. In Frenchtown Township, it was reported that a tornado touched down amid the severe weather.

The Monroe County community experienced maximum wind speeds above 60 mph, and received golf ball-sized hail. At one home, a massive tree was uprooted and destroyed two cars and damaged a home.

Other nearby Frenchtown Township residents were dealing with similar damage Friday morning, with many trees appearing at least twisted and bent. The damage was confined to the beachfront associations located in the Woodland Beach Association community, and went inland about two or three blocks.

Members of the National Weather Service were expected to examine the area on Friday to determine if a tornado touched down or not. It is possible the damage could’ve been caused by something else, such as straight-line winds.

