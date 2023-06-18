Mural honoring Juneteenth unveiled in Detroit

DETROIT – A Detroit artist unveiled a new mural honoring Juneteenth.

The mural is along the Avenue of Fashion. It was created by nationally known artist Fel’le.

His first social justice mural commemorates Juneteenth, the federal holiday that honors the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The mural represents the struggle and perseverance on the road to freedom.

Fel’le and his wife Lashawnda Kelsaw have been working on the mural over the past month. Kelsaw said as soon as they started sketching they began to receive feedback.

The project was funded by Capital One and will be part of a documentary that features six artists from six cities. Fel’le said he was honored to represent Detroit.

Watch the video for the full story.