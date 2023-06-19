Morning 4: FBI court docs say Michigan man, 19, plotted mass killing at East Lansing synagogue -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Court documents detail evidence against 19-year-old Michigan man accused of plotting mass killing

Recently-filed court documents detail the evidence the FBI collected against a 19-year-old Michigan man who is accused of plotting a mass killing at an East Lansing synagogue.

Read the report here.

Driver thrown from motorcycle, killed while speeding, weaving through traffic on I-94

A driver was thrown from his motorcycle and killed when he crashed into the back of a car while speeding and weaving through traffic in a large group of motorcyclists on I-94 in Detroit.

Read more here.

Detroit-Style Pizza bracket: Who has the best? Vote for your favorites in Round 1

Metro Detroiters don’t need a reason to indulge in Detroit-style pizza; there are tons of delicious options tempting pizza lovers across the region every day.

But with National Detroit-Style Pizza Day coming up this Friday, there’s really no better time to celebrate the square Detroit delicacy. And we don’t want to just celebrate the pizzas, we want to declare the best Detroit-style pizza shop in Metro Detroit!

That’s where you come in: Be sure to vote in our bracket each day this week to narrow down the top Detroit-style pizza contenders.

Cast your votes in Round 1 here!

Swerving car jumps curb, hits 3 pedestrians, sends them flying in Pontiac

Three pedestrians were critically injured Saturday when a driver lost control of a vehicle on a Pontiac street and ran into them on the sidewalk.

See more here.