Swerving car jumps curb, hits 3 pedestrians, sends them flying in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Three pedestrians were critically injured Saturday when a driver lost control of a vehicle on a Pontiac street and ran into them on the sidewalk.

At around 10:49 p.m. on June 17, two men and a woman were walking on the sidewalk on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard South near Osmun Street, where a party was being held. At that time, the driver of a Cadillac XTS -- identified as a 27-year-old Pontiac man -- lost control of their vehicle and hit the pedestrians.

Police say the driver of the Cadillac was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard South when he swerved to avoid a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway. The Cadillac jumped the curb and struck the three pedestrians: a 46-year-old woman, a 52-year-old man, and a 56-year-old man.

The woman was thrown by the crash and landed on Osmun Street, officials said. The 56-year-old man was thrown into the back of a Ford F-150 truck that was parked in a nearby driveway. The 52-year-old man landed under the same truck, police said.

All three people were taken to the hospital and listed in critical, but stable, condition.

See scene footage and hear from a witness in the video above.

The 27-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, treated, and released. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office believe that excessive speed and a “handheld communication device” were factors in the crash. It is not believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash. It does not appear that any charges were brought against the driver at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.