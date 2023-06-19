Police arrest 2 men after 5-mile chase ends with SUV crashing into home on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a five-mile police chase with an SUV crashing into a home on Detroit’s west side.

The pursuit and crash occurred Monday (June 19) at 8 a.m. at the intersection of West Grand Boulevard and Buchanan Street, not far from I-96.

“I heard a crash, and I came outside, and I didn’t see that car automatically,” said neighbor Ira Stephens. “I didn’t know what had crashed, and my niece upstairs told me that a car hit that house,” neighbor Ira Stephens said.

Police said they started pursuing the stolen black Dodge Durango at East Grand Boulevard and Mt. Elliot.

The Durango was traveling on West Grand Boulevard when it lost control while turning onto Buchanan Street, and it struck a fence and porch of a home, police said.

“I heard a thump, and then I heard police cars,” said neighbor Phillip Caldwell. “So then I looked out my window.”

After the crash, around 8 a.m. Monday morning, neighbors said they saw at least one of the suspects fled on foot.

“I did see the kid run, and I guess they arrested him down on Buchanan,” Caldwell said.

Police said they took two people into custody.

The property owner said he was inside with his mother when the Durango hit the home. Fortunately, they were not hurt.

Neighbors said they’re used to trouble on the road on their block. The tire tracks at West Grand Boulevard and Buchanan Street intersection showed the dangerous driving that happens all too often.

“Just speeding and doing donuts,” Caldwell said. “They do some crazy things around here.”

Watch the chase below: