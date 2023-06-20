Morning 4: Detroit police seek suspect who dumped gas inside gas station, set it on fire -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Clerk hurt after trash can full of gas dumped inside Detroit gas station, set on fire

A gas station clerk was injured early Tuesday when an unknown suspect dumped gasoline inside the Detroit business and set it on fire.

See more here.

What we know about the Titanic-bound submersible that’s missing with 5 people onboard

A search is underway for a deep-sea vessel that went missing with five people aboard after it dived toward the deteriorating wreck site of the Titanic ocean liner.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the search for the small craft, named Titan, in the North Atlantic Ocean. The remote area is where the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

Read more here.

80 years later: A look back at 1943 Detroit race riots

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the 1943 Detroit race riots.

Brawls started on Belle Isle and then spread to downtown. Thirty-four people died; nine were white, and 25 were Black. Seventeen of the Black people killed were by police.

See the story here.

Livonia residents seek solution to overwhelming deer population in Wayne County

Leaders in Livonia met this week to talk about ways to reduce or control the amount of wildlife in Wayne County.

See more here.

Weather: Isolated shower chance Tuesday amid otherwise dry week in Metro Detroit