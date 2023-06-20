‘No matter what job you have, give it your best’: Retiree-to-be never missed day of work in Detroit

If showing up is half the battle, Benjamin Smith has done that and more working for Stellantis over the past 29 years.

Awards for years of service and perfect attendance were on display at his home on Detroit’s east side.

Smith said he’s never taken a personal day, vacation day, or a sick day, even during the pandemic.

He also has never been late.

“I remember watching certain athletes when I was younger that would leave it all on the floor,” said Smith. “They will come out and play injured. They played hurt. They would go the extra mile. I have always admired those particular people.”

His record of showing up started early.

Smith rarely missed a day of school. During most school years, he had perfect attendance.

“My parents always told me that you should go every day,” Smith said. “No matter what job you have, you should give your very best.

Smith started off as a welder and rose to lead auditor at Stellantis.

Smith will take on a new challenge this Friday (June 23), possibly his hardest one yet.

He’s retiring.

“The beautiful thing about retirement is that there is no clock now because I live off the clock,” Smith said. “Now that the clock is no longer a part of my daily life, that’s going to be great. I don’t know how I am going to handle it, actually.”

His company released a statement commending his work ethic.

“Stellantis would like to congratulate Ben Smith from the Detroit Assembly Complex – Jefferson plant on his retirement. His perfect attendance record for the last 29 years has set the bar high. With his commitment to coming to work every day, Ben helped maintain a high level of quality and reliability on the job. We thank Ben for his service and wish him well as he moves on to the next chapter.”

Smith’s next chapter will start off with some home improvement projects.