Prosecutors: Oxford shooter showing ‘disturbing behavior’ in jail

Prosecutors have told a judge that the Oxford shooter has shown "disturbing behavior" while in jail.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the deadly Oxford High School mass shooting has been exhibiting “disturbing” behavior while in jail, according to court documents.

The teen pleaded guilty in 2022 to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism, in connection with a shooting that left four students dead and seven people injured.

The shooting happened on Nov. 30, 2021. The teen is expected to be sentenced sometime this summer.

Prosecutors alerted the court to the “disturbing” behavior during a monthly hearing on Friday. Court documents indicate that he showed “disturbing” behavior, but did not detail exactly what that behavior was.

The teen has been isolated and is being monitored since he was arrested. Deputies noticed the behavior and it was recorded on their body cameras.

The teen’s attorney and court-appointed guardian met with him to discuss the behavior and they believe he is still competent to move forward with sentencing. Prosecutor’s said the issue is medically related.