Morning 4: Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan submersible -- and other news

FILE - This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. The wrecks of the Titanic and the Titan sit on the ocean floor, separated by 1,600 feet (490 meters) and 111 years of history. How they came together unfolded over an intense week that raised temporary hopes and left lingering questions. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’

Talk to someone who rode on the Titan submersible, and they’re likely to mention a technological glitch: the propulsion system failed or communications with people on the surface cut out. Maybe there were problems balancing weights on board.

They are also likely to mention Stockton Rush, the OceanGate Expeditions CEO who died on the fatal trip this week. He has been described by past passengers as both a meticulous planner and an overconfident pioneer.

Read the story here.

Multiple in custody after shooting in Livonia neighborhood: What we know

Multiple people are in custody after shots were fired in a residential area of Livonia on Friday afternoon.

The shooting is believed to have been linked to an ongoing child custody dispute involving a man who lives in the area and a woman.

Learn more here.

Owners of an equestrian center charged with child pornography, exploitation in St. Clair County

The owners of a St. Clair County equestrian facility are facing child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.

Todd Alan Sabb-Visga, 47, and his husband, Austin Ray Sabb-Visga, 29, were charged Friday (June 23) with sexual exploitation of children, possessing child porn, and receiving/distributing child porn and conspiracy.

See more here.

What’s next for Warren officer caught on video punching jail inmate, slamming his head, throwing him

What’s next for the Warren police officer who was caught on video punching an inmate in the face, throwing him to the ground, and slamming his head violently on the ground?

The attack happened at 6:08 a.m. June 13 at the Warren Police Department jail, and officials announced charges against the officer during a news conference on Tuesday, June 20.

Read more here.