Morning 4: Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan submersible -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Talk to someone who rode on the Titan submersible, and they’re likely to mention a technological glitch: the propulsion system failed or communications with people on the surface cut out. Maybe there were problems balancing weights on board.
They are also likely to mention Stockton Rush, the OceanGate Expeditions CEO who died on the fatal trip this week. He has been described by past passengers as both a meticulous planner and an overconfident pioneer.
Multiple in custody after shooting in Livonia neighborhood: What we know
Multiple people are in custody after shots were fired in a residential area of Livonia on Friday afternoon.
The shooting is believed to have been linked to an ongoing child custody dispute involving a man who lives in the area and a woman.
Owners of an equestrian center charged with child pornography, exploitation in St. Clair County
The owners of a St. Clair County equestrian facility are facing child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.
Todd Alan Sabb-Visga, 47, and his husband, Austin Ray Sabb-Visga, 29, were charged Friday (June 23) with sexual exploitation of children, possessing child porn, and receiving/distributing child porn and conspiracy.
What’s next for Warren officer caught on video punching jail inmate, slamming his head, throwing him
What’s next for the Warren police officer who was caught on video punching an inmate in the face, throwing him to the ground, and slamming his head violently on the ground?
The attack happened at 6:08 a.m. June 13 at the Warren Police Department jail, and officials announced charges against the officer during a news conference on Tuesday, June 20.