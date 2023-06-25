Livonia Spree fireworks show cancelled for severe weather

LIVONIA, Mich. – The scheduled fireworks show for the Livonia Spree on Sunday night has been cancelled and the festival is closed as severe weather moves into the area.

Wayne County was under a severe thunderstorm and tornado watch through the evening on Sunday.

The city of Livonia said the decision was made after consultation with members of the Livonia Spree Committee, Livonia Police Department, and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan.

“This storm line has produced high winds, golf-ball sized hail and tornado warnings as it passed through northern Indiana and into Michigan,” said Livonia’s Director of Emergency Preparedness Brian Kahn.

“Additionally, there has been light rain and further lightning for 30-45 minutes after the initial storm. Knowing that tens of thousands of people attend the fireworks show on the grounds and in neighborhoods, the cancellation is being made out of an abundance of caution and considering the safety of Spree visitors, volunteers and staff.”

No word on if the fireworks will be rescheduled.