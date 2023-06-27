Community comes together to hold prayer vigil for Metro Detroit minister, activist Malik Shabazz

DETROIT – Metro Detroit minister and activist Malik Shabazz remains in critical condition after suffering a massive heart attack Monday morning.

On Tuesday (June 27), dozens of community activists, city leaders, and citizens alike gathered to pray for the activist who has shown up for so many over the years.

Among them was Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, who called Shabazzs’ activism legendry.

“He was always a very strong advocate for those who have less, for those who suffer more,” said Evans. “While we weren’t always on the same page with everything, I think people would be surprised at how often we were on the same page.”

Shabazzs’ wife, Wanda Akilah Redmond, left his bedside momentarily to provide an update on his condition.

“They are aggressively doing everything they can so that he can stay with us,” said Akilah Redmond.

Former Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones was hoping their prayers could make a difference.

“The community, politicians, a lot of people whose lives Malik Shabazz has touched, a lot of people he’s prayed for were here to pray for him today,” said Jones.