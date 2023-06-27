‘He was in shock’: Graphic details revealed in court against Farmington Hills youth hockey doctor

The allegations against a popular youth hockey doctor were spelled out in precise horrible detail in court. Dr. Zvi Levran was facing dozens of charges, and listening to all of it in court Tuesday (June 27) was stomach-turning.

Levran was facing dozens of charges, and listening to all of it in court Tuesday (June 27) was stomach-turning.

He sat motionless and grim in court as prosecutors read what his alleged victims said happened to them at the hands of a doctor they knew and trusted.

Levran has years of affiliations with youth hockey programs as he’s a urologist known as the hockey doc.

Players told prosecutors they had a hard time processing what they said happened at the hands of Levran.

Local 4 was able to hear what the prosecutors read in their testimony.

“He (victim) testified he was in shock and confused as he had never had that done by a doctor before,” said a prosecutor. “He was distraught and confused.”

The graphic nature of what those boys said happened to them was horrific as they were repeatedly groped and fondled.

At the same time, the doctor allegedly tried to elicit a sexual response with the questions he was asking, and it wasn’t just in so-called medical appointments.

The hockey doc often described yoga sessions that he would lead in an attempt to “Open them up.”

His hands were always going to the genital region. The kids were frozen, not understanding what was going on.

“I was really upset,” said a prosecutor on behalf of one of the victims. “I couldn’t put together what happened. I was mad at myself for not saying anything, and at the same time, I couldn’t believe what happened. He said he thought about it for several days.”

Because of the volume of complaints and information, they couldn’t get through it all in court Tuesday, so the judge said that everybody had to come back Wednesday (June 28) so they could go through more of the testimony until he made a final determination of whether the case would be heading to trial.