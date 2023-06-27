Morning 4: Where to watch Michigan Air National Guard flyovers on June 27 -- and more top stories

Members of the Michigan Air National Guard prepare for flyovers across the state on June 27, 2023. Image courtesy of the 127th Wing.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Here’s where, when to view Michigan Air National Guard flyovers on Tuesday

The Michigan Air National Guard is set to conduct flyovers Tuesday as part of the Air Force’s commemoration of 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

The flyovers will be conducted in nine Michigan communities. KC-135 Stratotankers will fly in formation with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs.

Learn more here.

2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Washtenaw County shooting that led to car crash

Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a shooting in Washtenaw County led to a car crash Monday evening.

Read more here.

‘Mojo in the Morning’ host talks about changing radio business, path to authenticity

Mojo in the Morning has been a radio show staple for 23 years in Detroit. In an ever-changing business, Mojo and his team have cultivated a loyal audience by talking about anything and everything.

But in this conversation, Mojo opens up about his path to authenticity and being real on the radio – and the fine line between being real and being private.

Plus he talks about connection to community, the changing radio business, how his sons inspire him, his proudest moment, and why he’ll never retire.

See his interview here.

Replay: Watch the 2023 Ford Fireworks along the Detroit River

If you missed the 2023 Ford Fireworks -- don’t worry -- we recorded the whole thing for you.

This year’s show was themed “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!” It included more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River.

Watch the show here.

Weather: Spotty showers linger in Metro Detroit as wildfire smoke causes air quality alert