Level Up returns to Michigan Science Center with ‘epic’ upgrades

Keeping your children busy and entertained during the summer can be a full-time job for busy parents. The challenge is even worse this week because of the air quality issues we've been talking about. But parents are in luck as Local 4 went to the Michigan Science Center to check out a fun, interactive learning exhibit that received some epic upgrades.

DETROIT – Level Up is back at the Michigan Science Center. The exhibit reopened Wednesday with some new interactive additions.

The 8,000-foot exhibit includes a newly added Sphero obstacle course where guests can quickly learn how to code robots to make it through a maze of your creation.

“What we hear from teachers is that there’s not nearly enough time in the day to focus on stem specifically, STEM really is that tool to help you understand our world,” says Anna Sterner, the Director of Learning Programs for the Center.

Another big hit? New motion interactives that use projectors which allow kids to use their bodies to control the games.

There are all kinds of classics to enjoy too. Giant chess pieces, Connect Four, and board games are all around. You’ll even find old-school classics which have been updated, like a touchscreen version of Operation.

The Science Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Starting July 11, the center will add Tuesdays to its play schedule as well.

Tickets for kids 2-15 are $14. The cost for adults is $18. Seniors over 65, and infants, are free.

Learn more about the “epic” upgrades to Level Up at the Michigan Science Center online.