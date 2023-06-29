Morning 4: Why experts say Americans should prepare for continuously smoky air this summer -- and more news

Smoke fills the sky reducing visibility Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Detroit. The Detroit area has some of the worst air quality in the United States as smoke from Canada's wildires spreads southward. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it

The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.

And then the smoke will likely come back to the Midwest and East.

Gun photos on Instagram linked to man who was caught by Detroit police, escaped, got arrested again

Officials used Instagram photos and stories to link guns found inside a car to a passenger who ran away from Detroit police, got caught, escaped, and was immediately arrested again, they said.

18-year-old drowns in lake at Monroe County campground

An 18-year-old drowned Wednesday evening in a lake at a campground in Monroe County.

States’ anti-LGBTQ+ laws, rhetoric has some Americans worrying what a Republican presidency may do

The LGBTQ+ community has garnered significant progress in the last several decades, but many argue that recent laws and harmful rhetoric pushed largely by Republican politicians are eroding that progress.

That argument is valid: A poll by Gallup found that in 2023, 15% fewer Republicans viewed same-sex relationships as morally acceptable compared to 2022 -- the lowest number since 2014.

To the dismay of many, the harmful messages shared by politicians who oppose the LGBTQ+ community are more than just words. Several states have targeted the LGBTQ+ community by imposing restrictive laws and eliminating their legal protections, claiming such actions are required for “safety,” though research shows LBGTQ+ individuals are several times more likely to be victims of violent crimes and sexual assault.

