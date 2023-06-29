18-year-old drowns in lake at Monroe County campground

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old drowned Wednesday evening in a lake at a campground in Monroe County.

Deputies were called around 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, to the KOA Campground at 15600 Tunnicliff Road in Summerfield Township.

Campers told police that an 18-year-old from Pickerington, Ohio, had disappeared underwater. The teen was found by campers and staff members shortly after 6 p.m. and pulled out of the water, officials said.

When Summerfield Township firefighters and Monroe County medical officials arrived, they tried to save the 18-year-old’s life, but the teen was pronounced dead.

Deputies continue to investigate the case. No additional information has been revealed.