18-year-old drowns in lake at Monroe County campground

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Summerfield Township, Monroe County
SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old drowned Wednesday evening in a lake at a campground in Monroe County.

Deputies were called around 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, to the KOA Campground at 15600 Tunnicliff Road in Summerfield Township.

Campers told police that an 18-year-old from Pickerington, Ohio, had disappeared underwater. The teen was found by campers and staff members shortly after 6 p.m. and pulled out of the water, officials said.

When Summerfield Township firefighters and Monroe County medical officials arrived, they tried to save the 18-year-old’s life, but the teen was pronounced dead.

Deputies continue to investigate the case. No additional information has been revealed.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

