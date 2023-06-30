Detroit police want help finding missing 44-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 44-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Marvin McDade left his residence Monday (June 26) at 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Grand Blvd. and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.
According to his guardian, he suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.
|Marvin McDade
|Details
|Age
|44
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.