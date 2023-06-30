71º

Detroit police want help finding missing 44-year-old man

Marvin McDade last seen on June 26

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 44-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 44-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Marvin McDade left his residence Monday (June 26) at 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Grand Blvd. and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

According to his guardian, he suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.

Marvin McDadeDetails
Age44
Height5′4″
HairBlack
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

