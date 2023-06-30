Domestic violence shooting in Detroit leads to recovery of 18 firearms, machine gun, fake badges

A domestic violence shooting in Detroit has led to the recovery of 18 firearms, including a machine gun, and a federal criminal complaint against one man.

Sallah Algahmi, 37, of Melvindale, was charged in a criminal complaint with being unlawfully in possession of firearms and knowingly in receipt of counterfeit federal law enforcement badges.

Court records indicate that the charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Friday (May 19) when the wife of the 37-year-old reported that he had fired a gun at her while she sat in her car.

Although she was not injured, the incident led to police searching the residence in Melvindale on Thursday (June 8), where police found 18 firearms, various ammunition, and two fake police badges.

The ongoing investigation determined that the firearm used during the domestic assault on May 19 was one of the 18 firearms recovered from the residence.

Officials say several of the firearms were stolen or unregistered, one had an obliterated serial number, and at least one firearm was classified as a machine gun.

Algahmi, at the time of the domestic dispute, had the counterfeit badge of the Drug Enforcement Administration and a fake Department of Defense federal law enforcement badge.

The 37-year-old faces a maximum of 15 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms.

“Through his illegal possession of an arsenal of 18 firearms, including a machine gun, and his willingness to use a firearm against a family member, this defendant represented an ongoing threat to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “This threat has been stopped by the swift actions of law enforcement, and we are thankful this case did not result in someone being injured or killed.”

“All people deserve to feel safe in their relationships,” said ATF Detroit Special Agent in Charge James Deir. “Alhahmi’s repeated use of firearms to commit domestic violence is unacceptable. ATF and our law enforcement partners remain resolute in holding violent offenders who threaten the safety of their family and our community accountable.”