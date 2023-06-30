Machine gun found in teen’s pant leg after graduation event at Michigan high school

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found a machine gun in the pant leg of a teenager who attended a graduation event at a Michigan high school.

The discovery was made June 1 at Bridgeport High School on Bearcat Road in Bridgeport Township, which is in Saginaw County, Michigan.

Bridgeport Township officers were at the school for a graduation event, and afterward, they stayed to watch as people left and took pictures.

At some point, a group of people started to fight, and an officer said he saw Germayne Hendrake Buckner Jr., age 18 or 19, reach for something in his waistband.

The officer chased Buckner, who ran away and went behind a limousine. He was caught and taken into custody, and authorities said they found a gun in his left pant leg.

The gun was identified as a .40-caliber Glock 27 that had been stolen in Bay County in 2018. There were 22 live rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

Officials said a Glock switch had been installed on the gun. A switch is a conversion device that makes semi-automatic Glocks fully automatic by stopping the sear from engaging.

A criminal complaint against Buckner was unsealed June 22 and concludes there’s probable cause that he was in possession of a machine gun.