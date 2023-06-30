Ordinary traffic stop turns chaotic after speeding driver drags officer, causing injury in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. – The driver of a Jeep, who was speeding more than 30 miles over the limit near 8 Mile Road and Livernois in Ferndale, nearly wiped out. Police thought they were dealing with a drunk driver, but that wasn’t the issue.

On the bodycam, you could see the officer approach the driver, who claimed he’d got a Jeep issue, and then hand over his paperwork, which was all fake, including the license, insurance, and plate.

The officer and 25-year-old Donald Brezzell start off OK, but it goes downhill quickly when the officer returns to the Jeep. (WDIV)

That’s when the video shows Brezzell, with the officer’s arm inside the Jeep, hitting the gas and trying to run.

Worried he would get dragged and run over, you could see the officer jump inside the moving vehicle.

Dashcam picked up inside the Jeep as they fought over controlling the vehicle.

“Stop, stop, stop, you are going to crash,” said the officer. “You are going to crash.”

Brezzell eventually pulled over, and other officers rushed to the scene, where he refused to get out of the Jeep, telling the officers he felt unsafe.

They ultimately got him out. You could hear the officer yell, “You almost Expletive killed me, and for what?”

The officer hurt his knee in the process. He was back at work within a week.

Turns out Brezzell had multiple warrants out of Southfield for fraud. He now has various charges in Ferndale. That Jeep had been stolen out of White Lake Township several months ago.