Residents, businesses fight back against unwanted noise, car shows taking over parking lots in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – It doesn’t take much to hear why residents living and working in Royal Oak want officials to take action as unwanted noise of reeving engines and jammed parking lots have driven them insane.

The Dream Cruise is just once a year, but the nightly cruise on Woodward Avenue has become a nightmare for people and business owners.

“We like cruising, plus it’s the Motor City, and we’re out here,” said car enthusiast Joshua Deluca.

The owner of Barrels and Vines and Shell gas station in Royal Oak has dealt with a car show taking over his parking lot.

He invested in signs; he asked Royal Oak for help as his gas pumps get blocked, costing customers to receive service.

Joshua Chambers says people pick the lot because it is nice and barrels and vines have great food.

“When it gets too crowded, people start blocking the pumps stopping the vendor from making money,” said pro photographer Joshua Chambers.

The other issue is the noise which has caused Royal Oak, Huntington Woods, Berkley, and Birmingham to team up to bring the noise of drivers revving engines down.

“It has been going on for so long, it is like it is never going to stop,” said Chambers. “It will only get more crazy, more packed.”

Officials have gotten extra money for more patrols and overtime throughout the communities in Oakland County, but they all have said that they need some more laws with some teeth to stop the unwanted noise and to deal with those crowds.