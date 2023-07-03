Amber Alert remains active for missing 2-year-old girl kidnapped by mother’s ex-boyfriend in Lansing

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – The Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old Wynter Smith remains active. Smith was abducted in Lansing Monday (July 3) morning, but the search has shifted to Metro Detroit.

The story has been evolving since we’ve gotten the alert on our phone in the middle of the night. Smith was believed to be with 26-year-old Rashad Malik Trice, who has ties to Detroit.

Trice was arrested on Monday morning after a chase in St. Clair Shores, but there’s still no sign of the 2-year-old girl.

So many people are hoping for the best possible outcome for the little girl, especially her grandmother, who is a resident of Detroit.

Sharen Eddings is hoping wherever her granddaughter is, she’s with her in spirit.

“I feel like I’m there with her,” said Eddings.

Eddings has been on edge ever since she found out that the 2-year-old was kidnapped in Lansing, allegedly at the hands of her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Trice.

“We would like to hear more from his (Trice’s) parents,” Eddings said. “We don’t know if they’re up there. He’s not talking to the FBI. He refused to talk.”

Before Smith’s kidnapping, it’s alleged that Trice even stabbed the mother of the 2-year-old.

“When he stabbed her, from what I understand from her sister, she was able to stab him back right, wound him back,” Eddings said. “That’s when he grabbed Wynter and threatened to harm her, and that’s when he left.”

Police eventually found Trice driving a Chevy Impala belonging to Wynter’s mother.

St. Clair Shores police took him into custody after crashing at Little Mack Avenue and 10 Mile Road—however, there was no sign of the 2-year-old.

Eddings is ultimately hoping that her granddaughter is found safe and sound.

“I went through something I’ve never felt before,” Eddings said. “I’ve lost people. I’ve grown up in Detroit. I’ve seen some stuff, but I’ve never had a child in danger. And so that was I can’t even explain it. My bones shook.”

Eddings says there’s a lot of misinformation about the whereabouts of her 2-year-old granddaughter.