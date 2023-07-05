Officials still not sure what spilled into Flint River

The Flint River near Utah Avenue in Flint.

FLINT, Mich. – Officials in Genesee County said they still don’t know what spilled into the Flint River last week.

A large spill was seen in the water June 29 near the Utah Avenue bridge in Flint.

Deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, July 4, that a no-contact order remains in place. State officials are still working to identify the substance.

There haven’t been any reports of the spill affecting wildlife, according to authorities.

Residents are asked to stay away from that stretch of the river. Nobody should eat fish caught in the river at this time, deputies said.

The water system has not been affected, according to city officials.