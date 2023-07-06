Living art installation stolen from Oudolf Gardens on Belle Isle in Detroit

DETROIT – The living art installation that is being stolen from Oudolf Gardens in Belle Isle is a reason to be enraged.

It is no different than walking into the Detroit Institute of Arts and taking a painting off the wall because you think it would look nice in your living room or walking out of a furniture store without paying for the end table under your arm because you like it.

The sheer entitlement of stealing because you want pretty flowers in the vase on your table is not only rude and wrong, but it is criminal.

The Oudolf Gardens are a gift to city.

Great cities across the globe have wonderful art installations of all kinds, and the botanical work of art is one of our gems. It’s up to all of us to protect it.