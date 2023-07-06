Winning $1.5 million Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. – Someone who recently bought a Michigan Lottery ticket in Oakland County won $1.5 million during Wednesday’s drawing.

One Lotto 47 Double Play ticket matched the winning numbers on Wednesday: 20-25-26-27-36-44.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was bought at the Carnival Market on East Walton Boulevard in Pontiac.

The Double Play game gives players a second chance to win with a Lotto 47 ticket. After the original drawing, a second set of winning numbers are drawn, and non-jackpot prizes are doubled.

On Wednesday, someone won the top prize of $1.5 million.

The winner should call Michigan Lottery Player Relations at 844-887-6836 and select option two to set up an appointment.

Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.