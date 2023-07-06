83º

Winning $1.5 million Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Oakland County

Lotto 47 Double Play ticket bought at Pontiac market

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

PONTIAC, Mich. – Someone who recently bought a Michigan Lottery ticket in Oakland County won $1.5 million during Wednesday’s drawing.

One Lotto 47 Double Play ticket matched the winning numbers on Wednesday: 20-25-26-27-36-44.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was bought at the Carnival Market on East Walton Boulevard in Pontiac.

The Double Play game gives players a second chance to win with a Lotto 47 ticket. After the original drawing, a second set of winning numbers are drawn, and non-jackpot prizes are doubled.

On Wednesday, someone won the top prize of $1.5 million.

The winner should call Michigan Lottery Player Relations at 844-887-6836 and select option two to set up an appointment.

Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

