Morning 4: Detroit man who attacked Wynter Cole Smith’s mother moved from hospital to jail -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Man linked to disappearance of Wynter Cole Smith moved to Ingham County Jail

The man linked to the disappearance of Wynter Cole Smith, accused of attacking her mother in Lansing, and charged with fleeing St. Clair Shores police has been moved from the hospital to a jail cell.

See more here.

Former WWE wrestler accused of strangling driver in Rochester Hills pleads no contest

Just before his trial was set to begin, a former WWE wrestler pleaded no contest after being accused of trying to strangle the driver of a moving vehicle in Rochester Hills.

Read the report here.

Bullet from Detroit gunfight enters home, hits sleeping 8-year-old boy

An 8-year-old boy was struck by a bullet early Friday morning while sleeping in his bed in his Detroit home.

See more here.

US set to destroy its last chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I

At a sprawling military installation in the middle of the rolling green hills of eastern Kentucky, a milestone is about to be reached in the history of warfare dating back to World War I.

Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot are close to destroying rockets filled with GB nerve agent that are the last of the United States’ declared chemical weapons and completing a decadeslong campaign to eliminate a stockpile that by the end of the Cold War totaled more than 30,000 tons.

Learn more here.