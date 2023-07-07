Friday brings drop of humidity to Metro Detroit; timing out weekend rain chances

4WARN WEATHER – Slightly cooler and more comfortable to start your morning as drier, less humid air filter in.

SUNRISE: 6:04 A.M.

It will be a beautiful day to grab lunch or dinner on a patio. Mostly sunny and less humid today with highs on either side of 80.

SUNSET: 9:12 P.M.

Increasing clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s, so open the windows and give the A/C a much-needed break. Chance for showers with isolated thunderstorms return on Saturday. Showers are likely to pass through in the morning with spotty chances in the afternoon. It certainly won’t be an all-day washout. However, Saturday will be the coolest day of the weekend as highs top out in the upper 70s. Sunday shapes up to be better with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 80.

Expect temperatures to rise back into the mid to upper 80s early next week with rain and storm chances returning midweek. Nationally, severe thunderstorms are expected in the Plains. Thunderstorms and rain may produce flooding in the Plains to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Heat will produce dangerous conditions in the Southwest and Texas