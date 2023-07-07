Man linked to disappearance of Wynter Cole Smith moved to Ingham County Jail

MASON, Mich. – The man linked to the disappearance of Wynter Cole Smith, accused of attacking her mother in Lansing, and charged with fleeing St. Clair Shores police has been moved from the hospital to a jail cell.

As of Friday morning, July 7, Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, has not yet been charged in connection with the disappearance or death of 2-year-old Wynter, whose body was found in an alley on Wednesday night.

Wynter Cole Smith (WDIV)

He is, however, facing several other charges in Ingham and Macomb counties.

Trice is accused of stabbing and sexually assaulting Wynter’s 22-year-old mother, who is also his ex-girlfriend. He then stole the mother’s car and fled to Metro Detroit, where he was seen by St. Clair Shores police, according to authorities.

When officers tried to pull him over, Trice fled, struck another patrol vehicle, and injured an officer, police said.

In Ingham County, Trice is charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence (second offense), unlawful driving away of an automobile, felonious assault, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

In Macomb County, he’s charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, attempt to disarm an officer, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting and obstructing causing injury, and three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Trice had been in the hospital recovering from injuries he suffered in the crash, but he has since been moved to the Ingham County Jail. He is being held without bond.

