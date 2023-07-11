Residents look for solution to deer concerns in Livonia

The City of Livonia is one step closer to coming up with a solution to address its deer problem.

LIVONIA, Mich. – The City of Livonia is one step closer to coming up with a solution to address its deer problem.

Residents say there has been a noticeable increase in population in recent years.

Many residents have called for a cull.

Read: Livonia residents seek solution to overwhelming deer population in Wayne County

At a meeting Monday (July 10) night, council voted to join the Urban Deer Coalition, a regional group with insight and access to DNR.

Once they’ve taken a closer look at data and strategies, council voted to bring the issue to a committee vote.