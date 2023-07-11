76º

LIVE

Local News

Residents look for solution to deer concerns in Livonia

Council voted to join the Urban Deer Coalition

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Livonia, Wayne County
The City of Livonia is one step closer to coming up with a solution to address its deer problem.

LIVONIA, Mich. – The City of Livonia is one step closer to coming up with a solution to address its deer problem.

Residents say there has been a noticeable increase in population in recent years.

Many residents have called for a cull.

Read: Livonia residents seek solution to overwhelming deer population in Wayne County

At a meeting Monday (July 10) night, council voted to join the Urban Deer Coalition, a regional group with insight and access to DNR.

Once they’ve taken a closer look at data and strategies, council voted to bring the issue to a committee vote.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter