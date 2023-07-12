Canton High School is retiring its ‘Chief’ mascot, arrowhead logo after 6-1 vote by school board

Canton High School is retiring its “Chief” mascot and arrowhead logo. Canton Community Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 Tuesday (July 11) to remove and replace the name and logo.

The decision comes amid pushback from the community, with most people opposing the change in a recent survey.

“I don’t agree with the decision to retire the chief and the arrowhead logo,” said one person during public comment Tuesday. “I personally, as a Native person, find them actually very honorable and respectful.”

In recent years, two small student groups approached the board about the change.

The students that requested the change said the term “Chief” was problematic by nature and was an example of cultural appropriation.

Only one person that spoke during public comment Tuesday agreed with the change.

“I am mixed-ingenious to the Americas, unlike a lot of the folks that I graduated with; I, unfortunately, had to compete under the arrowhead mascot, which I always took to be a symbol of Colonialism which was very, very near to my family background.”

School Board members said it’s in their policy to change the name of a mascot if the mascot and name are based on a protected class.

“My vote tonight would be to allow a new generation of students to choose a brand and a mascot which they can all be proud of,” said School Board President Shawn Wilson. “It’s time to pass the baton; it’s time to pass the torch.”

Canton High School students will pick the new name and logo, preferably using the same red and white color scheme.