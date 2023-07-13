How are wildfires handled in Michigan? Meet 2 people responsible for protecting wildlands

The Michigan DNR and the U.S. Forest Service work in tandem to protect Michigan’s lands from wildfires.

Michigan’s wildfire season got off to an incredibly early start this summer. A wildfire near Grayling even shut down parts of I-75 and forced evacuations.

Celeste Chingwa is a resource protection manager for the Michigan DNR and Eric Rebitzke is a unit fire management officer for the U.S. Forest Service.

“I would say we’re a month to a month-and-a-half ahead of what we normally work with,” Chingwa said.

Chingwa said Michigan’s Upper Peninsula saw an extreme risk of wildfire very early into the summer season.

Officials in the Marquette office use maps to track fires and resources. Crews are stationed, ready to act if there is a fire, or move if a new danger zone pops up.

What can cause a wildfire?

There are many things that can cause a wildfire.

Lightning strikes are a concern, and so is burning debris.

Burning trash is legal, but residents need to make sure they’re doing it under the right conditions.

Rebitzke said the state issues burn permits. Residents can go online to find out if they’re able to burn yard debris that day.

Another concern is people traveling to parts of Northern Michigan for vacation and building bonfires. Officials said when people are done with the bonfire, they need to make sure to stir it, pour water on it, and make sure it’s out completely before they leave the area.

Some things that aren’t so obvious that can start a fire include trailer chains dragging on the road, a lawnmower blade hitting a rock, or even just parking a car on the side of the road.

Check out the links below to learn more: