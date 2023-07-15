‘Absolute chaos’: Possible tornadoes touch down in Lexington Township

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A possible tornado hit a campground Friday afternoon in Lexington Township.

Sanilac County Lexington Park employees warned campers to take shelter as the weather quickly took a turn.

Trees smashed through one camper that had four adults and one child inside.

“The lights started flickering, and then not even 10 seconds later, we thought we need to get out of here, and the tree came down and just absolute chaos,” said one of the campers.

No one was seriously injured, but the campers cut their weekend short.

Park employees had to use a chainsaw to clear the trees around another camper so the people inside could escape.

The National Weather Service will visit the area Saturday (July 15) to determine if a tornado hit.

More: Severe storms moving through Southeast Michigan -- here are all the active weather alerts