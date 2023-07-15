How an attack outside Target in Troy might be linked to a Detroit murder case

Andrew James Hall (center) is a person of interest in a Detroit murder (left) and the suspect in an attempted abduction in Troy (right)

DETROIT – Police believe the man accused of attacking a woman as she got into her car outside a Target store in Troy might be responsible for murdering another woman days later in Detroit.

Here’s everything we learned about this case throughout the week:

Abduction attempt in Troy

A woman was attacked at 9:10 p.m. July 7 in the parking lot of the Target at 1301 Coolidge Highway in Troy.

Officers said the woman was getting into her car when Andrew Hall, 31, forced the driver’s door open and attacked her. He hit the woman in the face with a closed fist and pulled out a handgun, according to authorities.

The woman fought back and got help from a bystander. That person yelled at Hall and ran toward the car, causing him to flee, police said.

When officers arrived, the woman had injuries to her face.

During a Tuesday afternoon briefing, Detroit police called the Troy attack an “attempted abduction.”

Detroit murder

Hall was also named a person of interest in a murder that happened just after midnight Tuesday morning, July 11, in the 300 block of West McNichols Road in Detroit.

Assistant Detroit police Chief David LeValley said someone met up with a woman at the scene. There was an altercation between the two, and the woman was killed. A knife might have been involved, according to authorities.

LeValley said the woman was about 30 years old. Her body was left behind a building.

When detectives received a call about the body, they investigated and found video that showed Hall at the scene, they said.

“Based on the clothing description, everything matching exactly, we believe it to be the same individual,” LeValley said.

You can watch LeValley’s full Tuesday update below.

Andrew Hall arrested

Hall was taken into custody Tuesday night, July 11, by Dearborn police as he tried to get on a bus. He was turned over to Detroit police.

On Wednesday morning, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the following charges against Hall for the Troy parking lot attack:

Unlawful imprisonment -- a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

felon in possession of a firearm -- a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

carrying a concealed weapon -- a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Attempted carjacking -- a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Felonious assault -- a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

Aggravated assault -- a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison.

Five felony firearm violations -- each count carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison.

“This kind of violent crime affects all of us,” McDonald said. “It robs us of our sense of safety and security. We will prosecute this individual to the fullest extent of the law and achieve justice for this victim, and our entire community.”

He is being held at the Oakland County Jail on $5.5 million bond, cash/surety.

Troy police stand by how case was handled

Troy police are defending their decision not to immediately release information about Hall after the Target attack.

Officials were notified about what happened in the parking lot, and the woman provided details about her attacker’s appearance. But police did not share that information with the public until a few days later.

The police department has received some criticism for not immediately sharing the report and photos while the attacker was still at large. Many residents want police to make that kind of information public right away so people can be alert and stay safe.

But Troy police defended their decision, saying there’s a delicate balance between providing timely, accurate information to the public while conducting an active criminal investigation. Their focus was on catching Hall, and they didn’t want to release information too early.

Local 4 crime and safety expert Darnell Blackburn said the Detroit murder might have been avoided if Troy police had warned the public.

“That is unacceptable,” Blackburn said. “There is no reason to have waited, because you have a crime, that is a very serious crime, that was committed, and you want to get the information out as soon as possible to prevent other people from becoming victims.”

Troy police said they stand by every choice that was made during their investigation. They also added that the woman attacked in the Target parking lot approved of their handling of the investigation, as well.