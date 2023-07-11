Police: Man linked to abduction attempt of woman in Target store parking lot, Detroit murder arrested

Police have arrested the man linked to an abduction attempt of a woman while she tried to get into her car outside a Target store in Troy and a Detroit murder of another woman. The Detroit Police Department released a Tweet verifying that Andrew Hall, 31, was in custody Tuesday (July 11) at 5:20 p.m.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police have arrested the man linked to an abduction attempt of a woman while she tried to get into her car outside a Target store in Troy and a Detroit murder of another woman.

The Detroit Police Department released a Tweet verifying that Andrew Hall, 31, was in custody Tuesday (July 11) at 5:20 p.m.

Police say Hall was arrested in the Dearborn Heights area of Telegraph Road and Midway Avenue as he was trying to get on a bus.

UPDATE: The suspect is now in custody. https://t.co/p0U8j2Nxtl — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 11, 2023

Abduction attempt in Troy

The woman said she was attacked at 9:10 p.m. Friday (July) 7 in the parking lot of the Target at Coolidge Highway in Troy.

The woman claims Hall came up behind her, forced her door open, punched her in the face, and then showed her a gun.

She yelled and said a fellow shopper in the parking lot helped scare him off.

A man suspected of attacking a woman in the parking lot of a Target store in Troy on July 7, 2023. (Troy Police Department)

Detroit murder

Hall has also been named a person of interest in a murder that happened just after midnight Tuesday morning in the 300 block of West McNichols Road in Detroit.

Assistant Detroit police Chief David LeValley said someone met up with a woman at the scene. There was an altercation between the two, and the woman was killed. A knife might have been involved, according to authorities.

LeValley said the woman was about 30 years old. Her body was left behind a building.

When detectives received a call about the body, they investigated and found video that showed Hall at the scene, they said.

A person of interest in a July 11, 2023, murder on West McNichols Road in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

“Based on the clothing description, everything matching exactly, we believe it to be the same individual,” LeValley said.

You can watch LeValley’s full Tuesday update below.