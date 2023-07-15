‘It still stinks’: Councilwoman demands answers about odor reeking from Stellantis plant in Detroit

DETROIT – It has been two years of neighbors complaining of odors coming from the Stellantis Complex on Detroit’s east side.

EGLE has given the automaker half a dozen violations over the paint fumes.

Stellantis has installed new equipment to combat the odor, and testing Detroit’s environmental department did earlier this year shows the air was fine. Except residents still smell fumes, they say weekly.

Councilwoman Latisha Johnson, who represents the area, says her office constantly gets complaint calls.

“Quite honestly, our residents have been waiting entirely too long for this issue to be addressed,” said Johnson.

She’s proposing unless the odor ends, Stellantis buy a series of homes in Beniteau Street for fair market value or, for those who want to stay, pay to upgrade the homes’ HVAC.

Aaron Cross’ family has been on Beniteau Street for decades.

“I really don’t want to sell,” said Cross. “We’ve been in this home for generations.”

Cross would welcome an upgraded HVAC system. Johnson is waiting to see what the results of city testing in the area are for the months of May and June.