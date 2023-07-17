Family of girl attacked with acid on Detroit playground wants more charges

The family of an 11-year-old Detroit girl who was attacked with acid is reacting to punishments made so far against the child at fault. It's unknown if the Detroit Police Department will get involved in this case.

DETROIT – The family of an 11-year-old girl who was attacked with acid on a Detroit elementary school playground believes an adult should also be charged for the assault.

A 12-year-old girl was charged with assault after allegedly throwing acid on 11-year-old Deaira Summers at a playground attached to Vernor Elementary School in Detroit. On July 9, the 12-year-old reportedly threw the liquid at Summers, her cousins, and her siblings following a fight that Summers says she wasn’t even involved in.

Summers was hospitalized for three days to be treated for severe burns on her back, legs and arms. She may soon require a skin graft for the burn on her shoulder. You can see some of her injuries in the video report above.

The 12-year-old girl was recently charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. She was given a $10,000 bond and ordered to stay home with a tether. She was also ordered to have no contact with Summers or any witnesses from the attack, and can’t return to the playground.

Summers’ grandfather Billy Summers says he’s happy to see an arrest in the case, but thinks an adult should also be charged. It’s alleged the mother of the 12-year-old girl handed her the bottle filled with acid.

“I can’t imagine that. That’s the same thing as giving them a gun, a knife -- that’s a weapon,” Billy Summers said. “What adult would do that?”

So far, it’s unclear whether any other charges will be issued in this case. The Detroit Public Schools Community District’s police department is in charge of this case, and it’s unknown if the Detroit Police Department will get involved. We do know that officials are looking into others’ involvement in the attack.

