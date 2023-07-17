President of Detroit nonprofit giving away car, $50,000 ($40 per person) in free gas today

OAK PARK, Mich. – The president of a Detroit nonprofit is giving away a free car and $50,000 in gas ($40 per person) on Monday.

Adell Kimbrough, a community activist and the president of Prophetic World Group, will be at the Shell gas station on 13500 West 8 Mile Road in Oak Park on Monday, July 17, starting at noon. The gas station is on the border of Detroit and Oak Park.

Kimbrough said he wants to make a “substantial impact” on the Detroit community, so he’s giving drivers $40 worth of gas each until he’s given away $50,000 total.

He is also holding a free 2023 car giveaway at 8 p.m. Monday. Click here to fill out all the information and enter the giveaway. The winner will be announced on that website at 8 p.m.

Prophetic World Group is headquartered in Detroit and known for supporting college careers, doing giveaways, and offering book scholarships.