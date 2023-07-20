75º

Man arrested inside Troy business for threats to shoot up Oakland County store, cops say

Hazel Park man charged with making threat of terrorism

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Jimmie Lee Lickman (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

TROY, Mich. – A man was arrested inside a Troy business after he made threats to shoot up a different store in Oakland County, police said.

Officials said Jimmie Lee Lickman, 25, of Hazel Park, was inside a Troy business on Saturday, July 15, when he threatened to shoot up the Micro Center store in Madison Heights.

Lickman was taken into custody. He was arraigned Tuesday in 43rd District Court on one charge of making a threat of terrorism. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“Threats of violence disrupt life and the sense of safety of entire communities,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. “I commend the individual who alerted authorities in this instance. My office takes these threats seriously and will work to hold this person accountable.”

Lickman is being held on $50,000 bond, cash/surety, or 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 26.

