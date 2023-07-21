Morning 4: How J. Robert Oppenheimer led the Manhattan Project amid WWII -- and more news

FILE - Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Advisory Council, tells a joint Congressional Atomic Committee that U.S. military establishment to his knowledge had never found it necessary to use exportable type isotopes for the development of new war machines. The hearing continued on charges of mismanagement in AEC. (AP Photo, File)

J. Robert Oppenheimer: A look at the father of the atomic bomb’s role in WWII, beyond

J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, is the subject of Christopher Nolan’s latest movie “Oppenheimer” nearly 80 years after his life’s work made history and changed the world’s trajectory.

As the head of the Manhattan Project, Oppenheimer’s bombs killed between 110,000 and 210,000 people during World War II, obliterating the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. The bombs are commonly cited as the main factor in Japan’s surrender, which ended the war.

Many Americans consider Oppenheimer a hero. Though there have been some shifting opinions on the bombings in the decades since, the physicist remains well known and relevant today.

I-75 closure this weekend in Oakland County: What drivers need to know

A major closure along both sides of I-75 will impact drivers this weekend in Oakland County.

MDOT said I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to remove the existing traffic shift.

DTE Energy outages: Thousands without power Friday in Metro Detroit

Tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers remained without power early Friday morning after storms blew through Southeast Michigan on Thursday.

Major Downtown Brighton construction causes frustration, businesses to close

Construction on the streets and sidewalks of Downtown Brighton has reportedly led to the closure of at least two businesses in the area.

