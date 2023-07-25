11-year-old former Children’s Hospital of Michigan patient gives back to kids at facility

DETROIT – An 11-year-old former patient at Children’s Hospital of Michigan is giving back to other kids who are now at the facility.

Sophia Killingbeck, 11, has had a hard journey, but still she’s paying it forward and helping Santa come to town early for the fifth annual Christmas in July program with Sophia’s Rainbow.

“I want to give back what the hospital gave me,” Sophia said. “It makes me feel like we’re actually doing something to help.”

Back in 2016, Sophia was suffering from a neurological disorder that prevented her from speaking and left her paralyzed. Now that she’s made a full recovery, she’s dedicated her time to helping other patients.

“When we were in the hospital, it was long, tedious days,” her mother, Kristy, said. “It was stressful in a lot of ways. It was boring, at times.

Kristy said Sophia’s Rainbow is donating around 1,100 toys to about 150 patients.

“The ability to bring smiles to hundreds of children today and for the months to come is heartwarming for us,” Kristy said.

What’s left over will go to the hospital for children in the future.

“They know how it is to see kids everyday feel like they’re defeated and that they can’t have a normal life,” Sophia said. “But with one little toy, it could change the perspective of who they are and also what they can do.”

Anyone who wants to donate to Sophia’s Rainbow can do so by clicking here.

Here’s the full report from Victor Williams: