EV fires are more dangerous. Farmington Hills Fire Department hopes new equipment can help

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Farmington Hills Fire Department announced Monday that it has received equipment to fight electric vehicle fires, which are dramatically different and more dangerous than traditional vehicle fires.

Officials say the department received six EV fire blankets, traffic safety vests, and an electric vehicle plug to shut off an EV involved in an accident. The new equipment is particularly important as electric vehicles become more popular, and EV fires become more common.

“Our fire department is continuing to adapt our response plans to meet the hazards associated with emerging electric vehicle technology,” said Farmington Hills fire Chief Jon Unruh. “As sales of electric and hybrid vehicles increase, the Fire Department will encounter more electric vehicles on our roadways, and we will be prepared to respond to these emergency scenes.”

EVs fires pose challenges that are not associated with gas-powered vehicle fires. For example, exposure to damaged parts of lithium-ion batteries may result in electric shock, posing a danger to fire crews and vehicle occupants, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

NBC reported in 2021 that EV batteries burn much longer than their gas counterparts, and take more water to put out.

For example, a Tesla vehicle caught fire in April 2021 and took seven hours and 28,000 gallons of water to put out. In comparison, gas-powered vehicle cars typically take 300 gallons to extinguish, according to NBC.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, EVs that have been submerged in water, especially saltwater, for an extended period of time can cause fires to reignite in the vehicle weeks later -- which is concerning, given how much water it takes to put out an EV fire.

“Until the product is totally consumed, they will continue to possibly flare up until all of the heat is removed from the battery itself, and it’s very difficult the way these batteries are located in order to get enough water onto the battery to do it,” Bloomfield Township fire Chief John Leroy told Local 4.

Fire officials say fire hydrants are essentially needed when dealing with an EV fire. If a fire hydrant isn’t nearby, officials may choose to let the vehicle burn itself out.

However, EV fire blankets are a new method being used by fire departments in an effort to more quickly and efficiently extinguish these car fires. The blanket is pulled over the vehicle and helps smother the fire by depriving it of oxygen. You can learn more in the video down below.

The equipment received by Farmington Hills is reportedly “critical” in helping firefighters response to EV-related incidents. Costing $10,500, the new equipment was funded by the Auto Club Group Foundation and supplied by AAA at no cost to the city or its residents.

Related: First Responders get special EV training in Oakland County

Watch: Shelby Township fire crews show EV fire blanket in action