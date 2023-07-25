Ex-Dearborn Heights police officer charged in assault of other officer

Wayne County (Detroit) Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy attends Joyful Heart Foundation's special announcement about up to $35 Million in funding to help eliminate rape kit backlog in cities nationalwide, at Manhattan District Attorney's Office on November 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

A former Dearborn Heights police officer is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting another Dearborn Heights officer with a knife.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges against 33-year-old Paul Graf in connection to the assault of a 23-year-old officer at the same department.

The charges stem from an incident in December 2021, at the Dearborn Heights Police Department, located in the 25630 block of Michigan Avenue. It’s alleged that while he was employed as a police officer, Graf assaulted the victim twice with a knife.

Graf was terminated from the Dearborn Heights Police Department on April 25, 2022. He has been charged with two counts of felonious assault. He was arraigned on July 24, 2023, in 20th District Court and given a $5,000 personal bond.

“In honor of the judicial process, I will not be commenting on the specifics of this incident” DHPD Chief Jerrod Hart said in a statement. “However, I would like to offer my support to all those Dearborn Heights Police Officers who wear our uniform with honor, integrity, and an unyielding commitment to providing exceptional service to our community. We are wholly committed to providing fair, professional and exceptional service, and fully embrace a culture of continuous improvement in both our procedures and services,”

The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for August 2, 2023, before Judge Mark Plawecki.