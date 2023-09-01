Charges dropped against former Dearborn Heights officer in assault of another officer

Charges have been dropped against former Dearborn Heights officer Paul Graf, 33, in connection with the assault of 23-year-old Dearborn Heights officer.

The decision occurred Wednesday (Aug. 30) by 20th District Court Judge Mark Plawecki, who heard testimony and viewed video evidence of the incident at the preliminary examination.

Plawecki made a brief ruling that although the complainant may have subjectively feared a battery, the judge did not believe a reasonable person would Have been in fear of a battery.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the 33-year-old before Wednesday’s ruling on July 24, 2023.

The initial incident occurred on Dec. 10, 2021, at 1:25 p.m. at the Dearborn Heights Police Department in the 25630 block of Michigan Avenue.

Officials said Graf assaulted the victim twice by threatening to cut his beard with a knife.

Graf was terminated from the Dearborn Heights Police Department on April 25, 2022, and was charged with two counts of felonious assault.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will be appealing the court’s ruling.