Eastpointe clothing store nearly sells out Beyoncé tour-inspired collection before Detroit concert

Beyoncé is set to take over Ford Field on Wednesday, and it’s sure to make for a busy night in Downtown Detroit. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/entertainment/2023/07/26/beyonce-concert-in-detroit-event-details-traffic-parking-bag-policy-everything-to-know/

DETROIT – Beyoncé is going to take the stage for her Renaissance World Tour at Ford Field for one night only.

The hype is real and the business impact goes beyond bars and restaurants downtown.

“‘Thank you, Beyoncé' is what I have to say because the girls are going to look beautiful today,” said Jasmine Sawyer.

Sawyer is the co-owner of Jas Monae and Shoe Fantasy in Eastpointe and a huge Beyoncé fan.

Like most fans, Sawyer recognized that Wednesday night is more than just a concert for Queen Bey, it’s a fashion show.

“Renaissance is like a theme. You saw everybody wearing flashy, metallic and I know for a fact in my boutique, we help the girls get dressed so I’m like we should come up with a Beyoncé collection for the Renaissance tour,” Sawyer said.

The collection went live in mid-July and has nearly sold out its more than 200 fashion pieces.

“For a small black-owned business like it went viral on TikTok, so we shipped all over to other states, and then the rest is history,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer takes pride in knowing that fellow Beyhive members will not only enjoy the show but look good while doing so.

---> Beyoncé concert in Detroit: Event details, traffic, parking, bag policy, everything to know